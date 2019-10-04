Show Info: October 4, 2019
All things pumpkin
Josh Chung from Whole Foods Market showed several different ways to enjoy the spice of the season. You’ll find all sort of pumpkin products at Whole Foods.
Hands on Art
Natalie learned the art of glass blowing. She visited Glass Bubble Project in Ohio City. If you mention you saw them on Fox 8, you will receive $5 off per person when scheduling a two or three piece glass experience. https://glassbubbleproject.com
Apples to eat and drink
Rittman Orchards is overflowing with apples! The market carries are variety of types, including Gala, Northern Spy, Crimson Crisp, Roxbury Russet and many more! You can also enjoy hard cider on the property at Bend Ladder Cider & Wine. https://rittmanorchards.com/
Dinner made easy
Take the stress out of planning family meals and let someone else do the work for you! You can pick up a fully prepared meal at ParTake Kitchen, take it home and enjoy! www.ParTakeKitchen.com
Pumpkin Soup
Jennifer Smith from Buckeye Blends shared a simple recipe for a creamy pumpkin soup. You’ll find her oils in Blended at Aurora Farms Premium Outlets and Belden Village Mall. https://www.buckeyeblends.net/
Tribute to Leonard Bernstein
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage has a new exhibit honoring the legacy of composer Leonard Bernstein. It’s open through March 1, 2020. https://www.maltzmuseum.org/
Big weekend in Vermilion
This Sunday is the annual Woollybear Festival in Vermilion! A long list of Fox 8 personalities will be there.
Arts in Canton
We stopped by Pinetree Primitive and Rustic Riches in downtown Canton. It’s a home décor store featuring handmade items. https://www.facebook.com/PinetreePrimitivesRusticRiches/