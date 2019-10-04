× Show Info: October 4, 2019

All things pumpkin

Josh Chung from Whole Foods Market showed several different ways to enjoy the spice of the season. You’ll find all sort of pumpkin products at Whole Foods.

Hands on Art

Natalie learned the art of glass blowing. She visited Glass Bubble Project in Ohio City. If you mention you saw them on Fox 8, you will receive $5 off per person when scheduling a two or three piece glass experience. https://glassbubbleproject.com

Apples to eat and drink

Rittman Orchards is overflowing with apples! The market carries are variety of types, including Gala, Northern Spy, Crimson Crisp, Roxbury Russet and many more! You can also enjoy hard cider on the property at Bend Ladder Cider & Wine. https://rittmanorchards.com/

Dinner made easy

Take the stress out of planning family meals and let someone else do the work for you! You can pick up a fully prepared meal at ParTake Kitchen, take it home and enjoy! www.ParTakeKitchen.com

Pumpkin Soup

Jennifer Smith from Buckeye Blends shared a simple recipe for a creamy pumpkin soup. You’ll find her oils in Blended at Aurora Farms Premium Outlets and Belden Village Mall. https://www.buckeyeblends.net/

Tribute to Leonard Bernstein

The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage has a new exhibit honoring the legacy of composer Leonard Bernstein. It’s open through March 1, 2020. https://www.maltzmuseum.org/

Big weekend in Vermilion

This Sunday is the annual Woollybear Festival in Vermilion! A long list of Fox 8 personalities will be there.

Arts in Canton

We stopped by Pinetree Primitive and Rustic Riches in downtown Canton. It’s a home décor store featuring handmade items. https://www.facebook.com/PinetreePrimitivesRusticRiches/