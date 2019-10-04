Sandusky considers making sunflower city’s official flower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio-- The Sandusky City Commission proposed naming the sunflower the official flower of the city.

The inspiration came from Maria's Field of Hope, which is a sunflower field near Cedar Point. It's the second sunflower field created by the children's cancer foundation, Prayers From Maria.

"This year, we watched the sunflowers bloom at Maria’s Field of Hope Sandusky Ohio for the first time and many people were touched and uplifted by the field. Sunflowers also move with the direction of the sun and symbolize longevity, loyalty and happiness," the city said on its Facebook page.

The city is seeking residents' feedback on the proposal at askthecity.ci.sandusly.oh.us

**Watch the video, above, for a beautiful view of the sunflowers courtesy of Cedar Point**