Police: Threat to Mentor High School not credible dispute closure

MENTOR, Ohio-- Police are investigating on Friday after rumors of a violent threat shut down Mentor High School. It came just hours after a 17-year-old student was arrested for assault.

Mentor High School was closed Friday as the rumors began to spread of this potential threat, but the Police Chief Kenneth Gunsch said as of right now, that’s what the threat is: a rumor.

“We have been investigating it. There are a lot of rumors going around, but nothing has been corroborated. Nothing is for certain and it’s just not credible,” Gunsch said.

This all started after an assault was captured on video in the hallway of the school Thursday morning and was posted to social media. FOX 8 News decided to stop the video before it becomes too graphic.

The video does show a 17-year-old girl walk up to another 17-year-old girl, grab her and slam her down, while her head violently hits the ground. The girl continues to punch the victim in the face, while she appears to be unconscious.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but has since been released to her parents. The suspect was arrested, charged with assault, and returned to her parents. She is now going through the juvenile court process.

The Mentor police chief said this incident for police is pretty cut and dry.

“A lot of cases you want to know the why and what led up to it, but actually the incident is what really matters,”Gunsch said. “For court, it might matter more why she did or didn’t commit the crime, but for us it’s just the incident that matters.”

Gunsch said they are still investigating because it does look like the camera was already rolling before the assault starts, but for now there has only been one arrest. He also added that kids need to realize there are big consequences for their actions.

“In addition to whatever type of criminal charge and consequences ,she has to deal with the school also has a discipline for her,” Gunsch said. “You get it from both ways.”

Mentor High School said it is helping police in any way they can. Even though the high school was closed Friday, the other schools in the district were open, but with extra security.

As for the Mentor’s high school football game, it’s scheduled to be played in Solon on Friday night. Solon High School told FOX 8 it is still scheduled to go on, but Mentor High School said it can’t give a definitive answer regarding the game at this point.