Perry Local Schools hires adorable pup named ‘Captain’ to act as school drug dog

PERRY, Ohio — Perry High School in Lake County is welcoming a brand new addition to the staff.

His name is “Captain” and he’s a one-year-old Lab/Setter mix.

According to a Facebook post from Superintendent Jack Thompson, the adorable pup will act as a school drug dog.

He was purchased through grant funds and will report for duty next Monday.

“Unlike other K-9 programs used in law enforcement, Captain has been trained specifically to work in a school setting. While still possessing all the detection and tracking skills found in law enforcement K-9 units, he is trained to be passive and non-aggressive,” Thompson explained.

Captain will work alongside Perry Student Resource Officer Sgt. Ovalle and live with his family.

The duo went through extensive training, which included obedience and narcotics/gun powder detection.

“We expect Captain to have a positive impact on students as he will also serve as a therapy dog. We have experienced success with therapy dogs being in our schools in the past and believe Captain will be invaluable by making loving connections with students,” said Thompson.

He noted that the district is sensitive to students who may be allergic or fearful of dogs and have devised a plan to help with any potential issues.