OSHP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash on I-480E

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 480 eastbound Friday afternoon.

According to OSHP, the crash happened around 3:33 p.m. near mile-marker 20 in Independence.

A 2019 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling eastbound in the far left lane when the driver traveled across three lanes of traffic and struck a 2007 Ford Fusion from behind.

The Camaro continued off the right side of the road, between a median wall and guardrail, before it struck a concrete bridge support pillar.

The Fusion, which was moving out of control, then struck the median wall before stopping in the median. The driver, identified as a 34-year-old Garfield Heights man, was treated by EMS on scene.

The driver of the Camaro, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was transported to Marymount Hospital where he was pronounced dead.  Officials say he was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

His pre-crash condition and the events that led up to the crash remain under investigation.

