Ohio man who confessed to DUI death on YouTube gets early release

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man imprisoned for a drunken driving death after confessing in a YouTube video is getting out five months early.

Matthew Cordle, of Powell, was sentenced to six years in prison for the death plus six months in jail for drunken driving. A judge in Columbus on Wednesday granted his request to suspend the rest of his sentence, citing his exemplary prison record and education he pursued to make good on a pledge to become an advocate against driving under the influence.

Cordle’s attorney argued probation allows him to start fulfilling that pledge.

In his video confession , Cordle also promised to take “full responsibility.” The Franklin County prosecutor argued the 28-year-old broke that promise by seeking early release.

The daughter of the man Cordle killed also opposed his release.

