Ohio judge dragged from courtroom set to be released from jail

Posted 9:20 am, October 4, 2019, by


CINCINNATI, Ohio — A former Ohio juvenile court judge will be set free Saturday, nearly 11 weeks after she taken out of a courtroom with her feet dragging to begin a six-month jail sentence.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says Tracie Hunter earned early release through a court-authorized work detail.

Hunter went to multiple courts to challenge her 2014 conviction and sentence on a felony count of unlawful interest in a public contract, which charged that she provided a confidential document to her brother when he faced a disciplinary hearing in his court job. A federal judge in May rejected her bid to avoid jail.

She had stood trial on other counts that were dismissed after jurors couldn’t agree on a verdict.

Her supporters say the case against her was politically motivated.

