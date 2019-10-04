× Northeast Ohio trick-or-treat times

CLEVELAND — It’s almost Halloween, which means it’s time to pick out your costume and prepare for trick-or-treating! The following list includes dates and times for trick-or-treat events across northeast Ohio.

Don’t see your city? FOX 8 has reached out to multiple city governments about trick-or-treat times and is waiting to hear back. You’re welcome to send your city’s information to tips@fox8.com

Akron

Saturday, Oct. 26 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Alliance

Thursday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Amherst

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ashland

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The city asks that you only approach homes with their front porch light on.

Auburn Township

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Aurora

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Avon

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Avon Lake

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bainbridge Township

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. 8 p.m.

Officials suggest you check with your development or homeowners association for alternative dates.

Bath Township

Sunday, Oct. 27 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

*Annual Fire Department Halloween Party & the Haunted Jail– 6-8 p.m. at Township Administrative Building, 3864 W. Bath Road

Beachwood

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bedford

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Berea

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brecksville

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brimfield

Saturday, Oct. 26 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Brook Park

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brooklyn

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brunswick

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Canton

Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Chardon

Thursday, Oct. 31 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Following Trick-or-Treat in the City, a Halloween parade will be held in around the Square. Cider and donuts will be served after the parade.

Cleveland

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cleveland Heights

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cedar Lee Candy Crawl is Friday, October 18 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Lee Road

Conneaut

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copley Township

Sunday, Oct. 27 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls

Saturday, Oct. 26 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

City Hall Trick-or-Treat at the Cuyahoga Falls Municipal Building, Thursday, Oct. 31 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cuyahoga Heights

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Eastlake

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Elyria

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Euclid

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fairview Park

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Geneva

Sunday, Oct. 27 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Green

Saturday, Oct. 26 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The city asks you to leave your light on if you’re participating.

Hartville

Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Many allotments set their own schedule so check with your neighborhood association for details.

Hudson

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Huron

Thursday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is the city-wide trick-or-treat date and time, however many neighborhood associations choose to set their own dates/times.

Independence

Thursday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kirtland

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lake Township

Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Many allotments in the Township set their own dates and times for trick or treat, so please check with your own neighborhood for its schedule of these events.

Lakewood

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Louisville

Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mayfield Heights

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mentor

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Middleburg Heights

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe Falls

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Olmsted

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Ridgeville

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Norton

Saturday, Oct. 26 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Norwalk

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Participating households are asked to leave their porch lights on.

Oberlin

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Olmsted Township

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Orrville

Wednesday, Oct. 30 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you are interested in participating, simply turn on your porch light.

Plain Township

Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Port Clinton

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sagamore Hills

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shaker Heights

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Solon

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Euclid

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stow

Saturday, Oct. 26 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Leave on your porch light if you’re handing out treats.

Streetsboro

Sunday, Oct. 27 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Strongsville

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Police ask motorists to use extra caution during those hours.

Tallmadge

Thursday, Oct. 31 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents wishing to participate should leave their porch light on. The Halloween Street Dance at the Recreation Center’s parking lot will follow trick-or-treating.

Uniontown

Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Many allotments set their own schedule so check with your neighborhood association for details.

Vermilion

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Please put your porch light on if you will be passing out candy.

Wadsworth

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

