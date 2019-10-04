Northeast Ohio trick-or-treat times
CLEVELAND — It’s almost Halloween, which means it’s time to pick out your costume and prepare for trick-or-treating! The following list includes dates and times for trick-or-treat events across northeast Ohio.
Don’t see your city? FOX 8 has reached out to multiple city governments about trick-or-treat times and is waiting to hear back. You’re welcome to send your city’s information to tips@fox8.com
Saturday, Oct. 26 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The city asks that you only approach homes with their front porch light on.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Aurora
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. 8 p.m.
Officials suggest you check with your development or homeowners association for alternative dates.
Sunday, Oct. 27 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
*Annual Fire Department Halloween Party & the Haunted Jail– 6-8 p.m. at Township Administrative Building, 3864 W. Bath Road
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Berea
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Brook Park
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Brooklyn
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Following Trick-or-Treat in the City, a Halloween parade will be held in around the Square. Cider and donuts will be served after the parade.
Cleveland
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cleveland Heights
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cedar Lee Candy Crawl is Friday, October 18 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Lee Road
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
City Hall Trick-or-Treat at the Cuyahoga Falls Municipal Building, Thursday, Oct. 31 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Eastlake
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Elyria
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Euclid
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fairview Park
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The city asks you to leave your light on if you’re participating.
Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Many allotments set their own schedule so check with your neighborhood association for details.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This is the city-wide trick-or-treat date and time, however many neighborhood associations choose to set their own dates/times.
Thursday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Kirtland
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Many allotments in the Township set their own dates and times for trick or treat, so please check with your own neighborhood for its schedule of these events.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Participating households are asked to leave their porch lights on.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
If you are interested in participating, simply turn on your porch light.
Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Leave on your porch light if you’re handing out treats.
Sunday, Oct. 27 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Police ask motorists to use extra caution during those hours.
Thursday, Oct. 31 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Residents wishing to participate should leave their porch light on. The Halloween Street Dance at the Recreation Center’s parking lot will follow trick-or-treating.
Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Many allotments set their own schedule so check with your neighborhood association for details.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Please put your porch light on if you will be passing out candy.
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.