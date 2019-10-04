New Missouri bar sells drinks by the hour, not by the glass

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A new bar just opened for business in Missouri and has gained lots of attention for it’s unique sales approach. Open Concept sells time instead of drinks.

According to the bar’s website, customers pay per hour to drink as much as they can handle.

“At Open Concept all of the drinks are on us, although you pay per hour to access the space. At our bar we don’t sell drinks, we sell time,” the bar wrote online.

$10 includes one hour of premium liquor, $20 includes top shelf selections and $200 will get you access to the VIP area.

Open Concept says their bartenders are “mixology masters” who love to create new flavors and can’t wait for customers to try a new specialty drink each weekend.

The bar is open seven nights a week and offers a bottomless mimosa, bellini and food buffet for Saturday brunch. Customers can book a time slot in advance here.