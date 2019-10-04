Natalie learns the art of glass blowing

Natalie learned the art of glass blowing. She visited Glass Bubble Project in Ohio City. If you mention you saw them on Fox 8, you will receive $5 off per person when scheduling a two or three piece glass experience. https://glassbubbleproject.com

