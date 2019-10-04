Mentor superintendent says district will step up security in wake of violent attack caught on camera

MENTOR, Ohio — Superintendent Bill Porter of Mentor Public Schools sent out a video message to parents and students on Friday sharing an update on a violent attack that happened at the high school the day before.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl was caught on camera assaulting another classmate in the hallway. She was arrested and is now facing criminal charges.

The victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries and has since been released.

“I am outraged by the brutal attack against one of our students by another student on Thursday. This egregious action will be dealt with in the most severe way possible, and others who assisted, encouraged, or had knowledge are also being held accountable,” said Porter. “Besides the injuries the young victim sustained, I am also sad to think about how this affects the overwhelming majority of our students who represent us every day with exceptional work ethic, character, behavior, and respect for each other.”

The high school closed on Friday while police investigated a threat of potential violence that was made in retaliation to the assault on Thursday.

They said they have not found anything credible at this time.

“The attack, the resulting news coverage, the rumored threats, and the closure of school is an unjust burden that our students and staff must bear for the horrific actions of a few individuals,” he said.

Classes will resume on Monday along with extracurricular activities planned for the weekend.

Porter said the district is going to step up patrol and add new security measures at the high school.

The Lake County Trauma Response Team will also be on hand.

“One positive about this was the tremendous response from students, parents, and our own staff to share information with us or with the police if they were seeing or hearing something that wasn’t right. Our See Something- Say Something philosophy worked exactly like it should have,” he concluded.

