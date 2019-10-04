× Man sentenced to 40 years on charges of sexual relationships with two teens under 16

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio – 34-year-old Wayne Russell has been sentenced to 40 years in prison on multiple charges relating to his arrest on relationships with two girls, one 16 and another 14.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office began investigating him in May after the 14-year-old’s mother called law enforcement because of concern about text messages between her daughter and Russell.

The sheriff’s office reports the text messages referenced sexual activity between the two.

While investigating, deputies learned of another victim who was 16.

Lake County detectives say the victims both said they had sexual activity with Russell.

Detectives say one of the relationships started when one victim was 11-years-old.

Russell was sentenced to 40 years Thursday.