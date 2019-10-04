Georgia teacher placed on leave after sharing controversial message with class about Confederate flag

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. — A Georgia high school teacher was placed on administrative leave after sharing a controversial message about the Confederate flag with her class on Monday.

According to WRDW, the teacher put a picture of the flag on the board with text that described the flag as “a sticker you put on the back of your pickup truck to announce that you intend to marry your sister. Think of it like a white trash ‘Save the Date’ card.”

One student found the message very offensive and sent a photo of it to her mother, Melissa Fuller.

Fuller shared the photo on social media and received over 150 comments from fellow parents and community members.

“A lot of is that it’s not morally correct. It’s unethical,” Fuller told the news outlet. “It’s just something you don’t want to discuss today in today’s world and especially inside of a classroom.”

Fuller says she posted the photo on Facebook to get feedback from other parents, not as a means to get the teacher in trouble.

However, since the incident the teacher has been put on paid administrative leave.

The school district released the following statement on the incident to WRDW: