Florida wildlife officials capture 18 foot invasive python, second longest ever removed in the state

Posted 5:41 pm, October 4, 2019, by

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took to Facebook to share a photo of a record breaking invasive python their Python Action Team (PAT) captured recently.

According to the post, PAT members Cynthia Downer and Jonathan Lopez brought in an adult female Burmese python that is more than 18 feet long and weighs 98 pounds. They found her in the Big Cypress National Preserve.

Not only is she the largest snake ever captured by the team, but she is also the second longest wild python ever caught in the state.

“Capturing large adult females is critical because it prevents them from potentially adding an average of 30 to 60 hatchlings to the population each time they breed,” FWC wrote in a press release.

PAT has removed over 900 invasive constrictors from the wild.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.