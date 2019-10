Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The front arrived while most people were sleeping.

Highs Friday will top out in the low 60s.

There will be a few lake showers around during the day.

Low 40s for Friday night football, so you may want a jacket.

This officiall ends a 24-day stretch of above average temperatures.

Right now,Woolly Bear Sunday looks cool with a chance of a few showers. Highs should be near 70°. A nice stretch of fall weather is expected next week. Enjoy!

More weather information here.