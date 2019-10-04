Elyria City School District offering free after-school meals to students

ELYRIA, Ohio– The Elyria City School District is providing students with free meals after school.

The meals and snacks are available at the Elyria High School dining hall to children, ages 18 and under.

“Students at Elyria High School who are involved in after-school programs, tutoring and sports are encouraged to participate,” the district said in a news release.

The program started last month. It will run throughout the school year, Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., excluding holidays and school closures.

Aramark, the school district’s food service provider, sponsored the federally-funded Child and Adult Care Food Program.