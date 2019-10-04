40s overnight followed by a sunny Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Clearing skies could mean temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s in a few nooks and crannies.

Most will be switching on the heat tonight as most locations dip into the low 40s.

Here's our latest FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Sunshine and seasonable Saturday with highs rebounding back into the upper 60s. Right now, Woollybear Sunday looks cool with a chance of a few showers, mainly during the late morning. Highs around 70°. A nice stretch of fall weather next week. Enjoy!

Here's our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.