40s overnight followed by a sunny Saturday

Posted 10:50 pm, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:01PM, October 4, 2019

CLEVELAND --  Clearing skies could mean temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s in a few nooks and crannies.

Most will be switching on the heat tonight as most  locations dip into the low 40s.

Sunshine and seasonable Saturday with highs rebounding back into the upper 60s.  Right now, Woollybear Sunday looks cool with a chance of a few showers, mainly during the late morning.  Highs around 70°.  A nice stretch of fall weather next week.  Enjoy!

