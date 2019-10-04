× Cedar Fair turns down $4 billion offer from Six Flags, report says

SANDUSKY, Ohio– Cedar Fair, the owner of Cedar Point in Sandusky, turned down a $4 billion offer from Six Flags, Reuters reported on Friday.

Six Flags was interested in merging with its fellow amusement park operator in order to, ‘increase its ticketing pricing power,” according to Reuters. The report said Cedar Fair officials considered the bid, which would be paid mostly in stock, too low.

There is no indication Six Flags will counter with a new offer.

Cedar Fair owns 11 amusement parks and five water parks. Cedar Point, named the country’s best amusement part, is home to 70 rides and 18 roller coasters. It will celebrate its 150th anniversary next year.

