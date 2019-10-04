× Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry clears concussion protocol

BEREA, Ohio– Jarvis Landry cleared concussion protocol and will return to practice on Friday, the Cleveland Browns announced.

The wide receiver’s status for the Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers will be finalized after practice on Saturday. The six-year veteran has not missed a game in his NFL career.

Landry left Sunday’s game in Baltimore in the third quarter with a concussion. The team said he’s also dealing with a shoulder injury.

He’s logged 18 receptions for 328 yards this seasons, averaging 18 yards a catch.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here