Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry clears concussion protocol

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio– Jarvis Landry cleared concussion protocol and will return to practice on Friday, the Cleveland Browns announced.

The wide receiver’s status for the Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers will be finalized after practice on Saturday. The six-year veteran has not missed a game in his NFL career.

Landry left Sunday’s game in Baltimore in the third quarter with a concussion. The team said he’s also dealing with a shoulder injury.

He’s logged 18 receptions for 328 yards this seasons, averaging 18 yards a catch.

