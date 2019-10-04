× Akron man gets eight years for drunk driving crash that killed one, injured two

AKRON, Ohio– An Akron man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday for a deadly drunk driving crash.

Sean Blackburn, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence. He must serve the entire eight-year sentence.

Blackburn went left of center on the Main Street Bridge in Akron on April 7, 2018 and crashed into another car, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

The crash killed 21-year-old Thomas Leslein and severely injured his 21-year-old cousin, Matthew Leslein. Their Uber driver, John Ware, 39, also suffered broken bones.

“Sean Blackburn’s decision to drive drunk not only lead to Tommy Leslein’s death, but caused a lifetime of pain and suffering for Tommy’s family. This is another stark reminder of why people should not get behind the wheel if they’ve had alcohol,” said prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, in a news release on Friday.

“Two others were seriously injured and although their physical injuries have healed, they will have to deal with the emotional impact of what happened for the rest of their life.”