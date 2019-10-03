Vermilion police search for man behind ‘brutal sexual assault’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERMILION, Ohio - Vermilion Police Chief Chris Hartung calls the attack the most “brutal sexual assault” he’s seen in 20 years on the force.

Police say Monday at 4:40 p.m., a man attacked a woman inside her home on Cummings Road.

A woman told police she heard a knock at her back door.

“When she opened the door, he struck her in the throat and knocked her to the ground,” said Chief Hartung, “She attempted to crawl away. The subject then assaulted her on the floor of her kitchen.”

The victim's 15-month-old son was home at the time. He was not hurt.

Police say the man sexually assaulted the woman and left.

The woman has been hospitalized with injuries from the attack.

“The nature of the attack was pretty brutal in nature, so the victim understandably is pretty distraught at this point,” said Chief Hartung, “So we are dedicating every resource we have to finding this individual.”

Police released the following suspect description:

A light-skinned African American male 6’ to 6’1" in height *Brown eyes *The whites of the eyes had a yellowish tint *Dark-colored work pants *Dark-colored shirt *Average build, but described as having a developed upper body/biceps *Facial covering like a runners mask/ski mask *“Musty”/ Body odor smell combined with cat urine

The chief says a substantial amount of evidence was collected and is being processed by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Vermilion police are asking for the public's help.

If you saw anything or heard anything or if you have a security camera system that would have recorded in the area of Cummings Road or Roxboro Road, call police at (440)967-6116.