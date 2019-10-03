Twin brothers, police officers become first-time fathers on same day

HASTINGS, Minnesota – Pat and Paul Young are twins and police officers.

Now they have something else in common.

The brothers became first-time fathers on the same day.

KARE spoke to them this week.

“This is Cooper Kenneth Young, born on Sept. 19, 2019,” says Paul.

“And this is Jack Todd Young, born on Sept. 19, 2019,” adds Pat.

The babies’ due dates were five days apart.

They were born at different hospitals, which made things really challenging for their grandparents.

“I was racing back and forth between the hospitals,” Tammy Young, the twins’ mother, says.

Jack is the older of the two. He was born at 6:01 p.m.

Cooper came into the world hours later at 11:49 p.m.