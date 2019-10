TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Adrian Olvera was last seen wearing a red Nike shirt and blue sweatpants.

Police say he is 5’4″ tall, weighing 110 pounds.

They believe he may be on the city’s east side.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Toledo Police Department at (419) 255-1111.

