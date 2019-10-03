Suspect caught on camera attacking, robbing woman as she leaves Subway in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are searching for a man who was caught on camera attacking and robbing a woman as she walked to her car.

According to the department, it happened at the Subway located at 1686 West Market Street on September 25.

After the victim left the store, the suspect came up from behind and a struggled ensued.

She was then seen being thrown to the ground before he runs away with her purse.

Police said several hours later the victim’s credit card was used at a lottery vending machine on East Market Street by an unidentified woman.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-2677 or the Akron Police Department’s tip line at 330-330-375-2490.