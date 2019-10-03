× Show Info: October 3, 2019

Downtown Dining

Corporate Chef of Millennia Hospitality kicked off the show with a recipe. Millennia Hospitality represents Marble Room and Il Venetian.

Pink Party!

Tonight you can party for a good cause. Oh Pink! has teamed up with Megh Wingenfeld for a build your own bouquet event. Tickets are $50. The price includes drinks, dessert and a flower bouquet. $5 from every ticket will benefit Bright Pink. www.MeghWingenfeld.com

Unique creations

After 34 years of carving natural stone, a local man decided to broaden his horizon with logs and a chainsaw. Carvings by Chris is located on North Ridge Road in Perry. www.Facebook.com/WoodCarvingsByChris

Hilarious weekend

He was the winner of the second season of Last Comic Standing. This weekend comedian John Heffron will be performing at Hilarities. www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Bring on the wings!

In search of the ultimate chicken wings? Head to Boss Chick N’Beer in Berea to try their delicious version. https://www.bosschicknbeer.com/

Herb fair

The Western Reserve Herb Society is hosting its annual Herb Fair. It’s Saturday, October 12th at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. www.WesternReserveHerbSociety.org

Help has arrived

Dr. Cynthia Henry from Apex Skin talked about hyperhidrosis. It’s more commonly known as excessive sweating. Apex has multiple locations in Northeast Ohio.