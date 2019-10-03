× ‘Scottish Hammer’ Jamie Gillan named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns rookie P Jamie Gillan has earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September.

Gillian tied for second in the AFC with 11 punts inside the 20-yard line and helped the Browns limit opponents to just 19 punt return yards in the month.

His 11 punts inside the 20 were the second-most ever by a Browns player in the month of September and tied for the fourth-most in any month.

Earlier this season, Gillan was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 2 after landing five punts inside the 20 during win at the New York Jets on Sept. 16.

He helped the Browns to a 2-2 record in September, their best start to a season since 2014. The Browns also started the season 2-0 on the road for the first time since 1994.

Gillan is the first Browns player to win an AFC Player of the Month award since LB D’Qwell Jackson was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month in September 2011 and the first Browns player to be named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month since Joshua Cribbs in December 2009.

