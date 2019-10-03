Save the date: Aldi announces when popular advent calendars will hit stores

Want to get your hands on one of the popular wine or cheese advent calendars sold at Aldi? You better start planning.

The store announced on social media that the advent calendars will go on sale on Wednesday, November 6th. They will only be available in stores and sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Last year, the popular wine and cheese versions sold out in minutes. It was the first year the advent calendars were sold in the United States.

The popular grocery chain said this year’s calendars are “better than ever.”

They are adding a calendar for beer lovers. They will also offer a chocolate version.

For the kids, they will offer several options including Hot Wheels, Paw Patrol, Barbie, Toy Story, and Disney, the store’s website showed.

While the wine advent calendars sell for $69.99 in most states, it will cost $79.99 in Ohio and Tennessee because of state laws and taxes, the chain said on Facebook.

The beer advent calendar will sell for $59.99 in Ohio. That’s $10 more than the $49.99 in other states. It will feature 24 11.2 ounce beers.

The cheese advent calendar will sell for $12.99 and will feature eight different cheeses.

There will also be a sparking wine countdown to New Year calendar that will feature seven varieties of sparking wine to be opened each day from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31, the store said on Facebook.