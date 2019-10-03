× Report: Six Flags in talks to merge with Cedar Point owner Cedar Fair

SANDUSKY, Ohio– Six Flags is making moves to buy Cedar Fair, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The company, which owns Cedar Point in Sandusky, is considering cash-and-stock offers, according to Reuters.

FOX 8 reached out to Cedar Fair for a statement. A Six Flags spokeswoman said the company does not comment or respond to rumors.

Six Flags currently owns 26 parks while Cedar Fair has 11 amusement parks and five waterparks.

In 2000, Six Flags bought Geauga Lake in Aurora and rebranded it as Six Flags Ohio. The next year, it purchased SeaWorld Ohio to create a combined park, which was eventually sold to Cedar Point. Geauga Lake closed in 2006.

