CLEVELAND, Ohio - Fog will linger over parts of the area Thursday morning.

It will be humid early with showers around for the morning commute.

But it will taper off for plenty of sunshine during the day.

More showers will roll in this evening -- and behind them a cold front.

You may want a jacket Friday.

Right now, Woollybear Sunday looks cool with a chance of a few showers. Highs should be near 70°.

