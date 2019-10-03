Port Clinton woman killed in single-car crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday night.

According to a press release, a woman was headed south on South Plasterbed Road and failed to negotiate a curve at East Schiewe Road.

Her car went off the right side of the road and hit a sign and a tree.

Stephanie Ochsenbine, 45, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Troopers say she was not wearing her seatbelt.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor, according to a press release.