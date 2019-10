AMARILLO, Texas – Police in Amarillo are searching for 3-month-old Jamila Franklin.

The child was being watched by 24-year-old Aliyah Moore Wednesday.

Police say when the parents returned, both Jamila and Aliyah were gone.

Police say Jamila is believed to be in danger.

Moore may be with a man in a red Ford F-150.

Amarillo police need tips in the case at (806)378-3038.

