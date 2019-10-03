Local man uses chainsaw to carve one of a kind art

Posted 10:55 am, October 3, 2019

After 34 years of carving natural stone, a local man decided to broaden his horizon with logs and a chainsaw. Carvings by Chris is located on North Ridge Road in Perry.  www.Facebook.com/WoodCarvingsByChris

