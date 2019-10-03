After 34 years of carving natural stone, a local man decided to broaden his horizon with logs and a chainsaw. Carvings by Chris is located on North Ridge Road in Perry. www.Facebook.com/WoodCarvingsByChris
Local man uses chainsaw to carve one of a kind art
Show Info: October 3, 2019
