No candy or costumes? Some schools doing away with Halloween celebrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Illinois -- Some schools in Illinois are doing away with Halloween celebrations this year.

According to NBC Chicago, the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 sent a message to parents about supporting a school's decision to do away with the candy and costumes.

The message reportedly said, "While we recognize that Halloween is a fun tradition for many, it is not a holiday that is celebrated by everyone for various reasons and we want to honor that.”

Lincoln Elementary School in Evanston is said to be one of the schools that will not be holding a celebration during the day.

"While we recognize that Halloween is a fun tradition for many families, it is not a holiday that is celebrated by all members of our school community and for various reasons. There are also inequities in how we have traditionally observed the holiday as part of our school day. Our goal at Lincoln is to provide space and opportunities for all students to be part of the community — not to create an environment that may feel exclusive or unwelcoming to any child,” the school's principal told the Chicago Tribune.

Students at that school will reportedly have a "fall celebration" instead.