Movie directed by Russo brothers to begin filming in Cleveland this fall

CLEVELAND– Filming for a movie directed by Anthony and Joe Russo will begin in Cleveland this fall.

“Cherry,” based on the New York Times bestseller by the same name, focuses on an Army medic struggling with PTSD and opioid addition. It’s the first movie directed by the Russo brothers since their six-year run with Marvel.

“We were drawn to ‘Cherry’ given our personal experience from Cleveland, as well as the important need to share stories like these. As Cleveland natives ourselves, it means a lot to us to be able to film in our hometown. We shot the exteriors for ‘Winter Soldier’ here, we are excited to return home to our roots,” said Anthony and Joe Russo, in a news release on Thursday.

The brothers announced in July that “Cherry” would be shot in Cleveland, but later changed their minds over uncertainty over the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit.

The movie, which is also set in Cleveland, features “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo.

