Mentor High School student facing criminal charges after ‘very disturbing’ assault on classmate

MENTOR, Ohio — A 17-year-old Mentor High School student was arrested and faces criminal charges after she allegedly assaulted another student in the school hallway Thursday.

According to a statement from Mentor High School Principal Jason Crowe, the victim was aggressively attacked and suffered injuries. Weapons were not involved.

Mentor police said the injured student was taken to LakeWest Hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

According to police, the assault was recorded on video and appears to have been a planned event. Authorities are working to identify the individual who took the video.

Meanwhile, police arrested the student who allegedly committed the assault and released her to her family.

She faces criminal charges through the Mentor Police Department and will also face the most serious disciplinary action possible at the school, the principal said.

Crowe described the assault as “very disturbing” and reiterated that administration will not tolerate violence in their school. He asks the community to keep the victim in your thoughts and prayers.