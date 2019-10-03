× Mentor High School closed Friday while police investigate threat of potential violence

MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor High School will be closed Friday while authorities investigate a threat of potential violence that was made in retaliation for the assault that occurred at the school Thursday.

Police say they have been investigating the threat and have not found anything credible at this time.

According to officials with Mentor schools, the district is making the decision to close school in the interest of safety since the investigation is not yet complete.

They say the closure is only for Mentor High School. There will be extra police presence around the district at all other Mentor schools Friday, October 4, to help ease concern.

This comes after a 17-year-old student assaulted a classmate in the high school hallway. The school’s principal described the attack as “very disturbing.”

The victim suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital. She has since been treated and released.

The student accused of assault was arrested and released to her parents. She faces criminal charges with the Mentor Police Department and disciplinary action at school.

The district said many students and parents provided helpful information throughout the evening Thursday and they have shared it with police to assist in the investigation. They remind residents that the district’s “See Something, Say Something philosophy” is key to maintaining safe learning environments and said they are grateful for the community’s diligent reporting.

Additionally, Mentor police urge anyone with credible information about the threat to call the department at (440) 255-1234.

