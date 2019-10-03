× Man sentenced to death for killing Stark County couple

CANTON, Ohio– A man, already sentenced to death for three homicides in North Royalton, received another death penalty on Thursday for killing a Stark County couple.

George Brinkman, 47, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and a three-judge panel sentenced him to death, according to Stark County Common Pleas Court documents.

Rogell “Gene” John, 71, and Roberta “Bobbi” John, 71, were found dead by their son inside their North Canton home on June 12, 2017.

Prosecutors said Brinkman was house sitting for the couple while they were on vacation. He admitted to investigators he shot Gene and beat Bobbi with the gun before also shooting her.

The day before, the bodies of Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her two daughters, Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18, were found inside their house in North Royalton. Brinkman also pleaded guilty in that case and was sentenced to death.

