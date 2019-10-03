× Man argues for his own death sentence in Stark County couple’s slaying

CANTON, Ohio— A man sentenced to death for killing three women in suburban Cleveland argued for his own death sentence in a separate case connected to the shooting deaths of an Ohio couple.

George Brinkman, of Plain Township, told a panel of three judges Wednesday that he deserves the harshest of punishments for the 2017 deaths of 71-year-old Rogell “Gene” John and 64-year-old Roberta “Bobbi” John at their Lake Township home.

The 47-year-old pleaded guilty to all the charges Tuesday.

The couple was killed less than a day after the women in North Royalton _ 42-year-old Suzanne Taylor, and her daughters, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer _ were killed. Brinkman also pleaded guilty in those slayings.

An attorney for Brinkman has said Brinkman was emotionally abused as a child and has mental health problems.

