Lipari Foods recalls chicken salad due to Listeria

OHIO – Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Chicken Salad, Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad, Premo Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, Fresh Grab Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, and Premo Signature Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant due to potential Listeria contamination.

Listeria can cause fatal infections in people with weakened immune systems.

Other symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Click here for more on the product codes.

The recall was launched due to another recall by poultry supplier Tip Top Poultry.