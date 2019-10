Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Much cooler air ensues late Thursday night and Friday.

A fall sky with breaks of sun and a brisk northwest wind tomorrow with highs in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. This brings our 24 day stretch of above average temperatures to an end.

Right now, Woollybear Sunday looks cool with a chance of a few showers. Highs should be near 70°. A nice stretch of fall weather next week. Enjoy!

