I-Team: Suspect arrested for shooting at East Cleveland officers

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that a 27-year-old man has been arrested on charges that he shot at East Cleveland police and security guards Monday night.

DeAngelo Coleman is facing felonious assault and weapons charges, according to East Cleveland police.

He entered not guilty pleas and his case has been sent to the Cuyahoga County grand jury.

Police say they believe Coleman fired at the officers and security guards who were at the Shell gas station Sept. 30.

A short time later, someone fired shots at Cleveland police officers. Detectives are still investigating and no one has been charged in that case.

No one was injured in the shootings.

