I-Team: Cleveland police find explosive device outside maintenance garage where crews fix city vehicles

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police found an explosive device outside a maintenance garage Wednesday where crews fix city vehicles including police cars.

The call came in for a pipe bomb in an abandoned car. The I-Team learned police found a radio-controlled explosive device.

Only FOX 8 was at the scene at 55th and Carnegie as the bomb squad pulled out a robot to check out a call about a pipe bomb.

The scene was outside a city garage where workers fix police cars, firetrucks, and ambulances.

Records show a possible bomb was spotted in an abandoned car. A law enforcement source says that was an old police car that had been scrapped. Police stopped train traffic nearby.

The bomb squad found what police call a radio-controlled IED and the bomb squad then somehow made it safe.

Investigators are not saying what they think is the story behind this. The FBI is involved too.