Family-friendly Halloween festivities in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND– Halloween doesn’t have to be scary. Here are ways to enjoy the season without the fright.
HalloWeekends at Cedar Point
Saturdays and Sunday from Sept. 14 to Oct. 27
Tickets start at $45
During the day, it’s the Great Pumpkin Fest. Not-so-scary fall activities and fun for the whole family.
Goblins in the Garden
Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission starts at $6
Bring the whole family in costume to trick or treat through the gardens at Holden Arboretum.
Halloween Fair
Oct. 11, Oct. 12, Oct. 18, Oct. 19, Oct. 25 and Oct. 26
$3 for admission, games are extra
Midway games and live entertainment at the Lorain County Metro Parks Carlisle Reservation. Family friendly trail from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Boo at the Zoo
Fridays through Sunday from Oct. 11 through Oct. 27
$16 at the box office and $13 online
This Cleveland Metroparks Zoo event features trick-or-treating, a hay maze and access to the 4-D theater showing “The Wizard of Oz.”
Boo at the Akron Zoo
Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 26 and Oct. 27
$15 for treaters, $12 for observers
Get the kids in their costumes and stop at the 12 themed treat stations throughout the zoo.
City Fall Fest: Bats, Baseball and Boos
Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free admission
A family-friendly Halloween event with games, crafts and tractor rides at Classic Park, the home of the Lake County Captains. Costumes are encouraged.
Bootanical Bash
Oct. 18 and Oct. 19
$12 to $15
Dress is costume and trick or treat at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. Games, crafts and spooky science. Event sells out quickly.
Spooky Pooch Parade
Oct. 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
$10 to $15 per dog, humans are free
Festival in Lakewood’s Kauffman Park with a parade through downtown. Dress your pet to impress because there is a costume contest.
I-X Trick or Treat Street
Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 26 and Oct. 27
$14 online, $15 at box office
Candy stations, live entertainment and rides at Cleveland’s I-X Center.
Tricks and Treats at Crocker Park
Oct. 26 from noon to 4 p.m.
Free admission
Trick or treating, pet costume contest, vendors, food trucks and more.
Spooktacular Science Weekend
Oct. 26 and Oct. 27
$13.95 to $16.95
A Halloween-themed party at the Great Lakes Science Center. Costumes encouraged.