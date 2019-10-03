Family-friendly Halloween festivities in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND– Halloween doesn’t have to be scary. Here are ways to enjoy the season without the fright.

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point

Saturdays and Sunday from Sept. 14 to Oct. 27

Tickets start at $45

During the day, it’s the Great Pumpkin Fest. Not-so-scary fall activities and fun for the whole family.

Goblins in the Garden

Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission starts at $6

Bring the whole family in costume to trick or treat through the gardens at Holden Arboretum.

Halloween Fair

Oct. 11, Oct. 12, Oct. 18, Oct. 19, Oct. 25 and Oct. 26

$3 for admission, games are extra

Midway games and live entertainment at the Lorain County Metro Parks Carlisle Reservation. Family friendly trail from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Boo at the Zoo

Fridays through Sunday from Oct. 11 through Oct. 27

$16 at the box office and $13 online

This Cleveland Metroparks Zoo event features trick-or-treating, a hay maze and access to the 4-D theater showing “The Wizard of Oz.”

Boo at the Akron Zoo

Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 26 and Oct. 27

$15 for treaters, $12 for observers

Get the kids in their costumes and stop at the 12 themed treat stations throughout the zoo.

City Fall Fest: Bats, Baseball and Boos

Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free admission

A family-friendly Halloween event with games, crafts and tractor rides at Classic Park, the home of the Lake County Captains. Costumes are encouraged.

Bootanical Bash

Oct. 18 and Oct. 19

$12 to $15

Dress is costume and trick or treat at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. Games, crafts and spooky science. Event sells out quickly.

Spooky Pooch Parade

Oct. 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

$10 to $15 per dog, humans are free

Festival in Lakewood’s Kauffman Park with a parade through downtown. Dress your pet to impress because there is a costume contest.

I-X Trick or Treat Street

Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 26 and Oct. 27

$14 online, $15 at box office

Candy stations, live entertainment and rides at Cleveland’s I-X Center.

Tricks and Treats at Crocker Park

Oct. 26 from noon to 4 p.m.

Free admission

Trick or treating, pet costume contest, vendors, food trucks and more.

Spooktacular Science Weekend

Oct. 26 and Oct. 27

$13.95 to $16.95

A Halloween-themed party at the Great Lakes Science Center. Costumes encouraged.

