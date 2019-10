× Dump truck driver killed in Ohio Turnpike crash

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio– The driver of a dump truck was killed during a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in North Royalton on Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the truck got a flat fire, which caused it to go off the road and hit the center barrier. The truck caught on fire and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.