Date set for Jason Kipnis’ shoe toss

Posted 3:18 pm, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:24PM, October 3, 2019

Jason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians is congratulated after Franmil Reyes #32 hit a two-run single in the second inning against the Minnesota Twins during the game at Target Field on September 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The tradition continues.

Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis will thank fans with his annual shoe toss at  the players’ parking lot outside Progressive Field at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 10. In years past, he’s also given away bats and gloves, and signed autographs.

“Everyone’s invited, be mindful of the kids please!” Kipnis tweeted on Thursday.

This could be the end of an era for the 32-year-old, who was drafted by the Indians in 2009 and made his major league debut two years later. The Tribe declined to pick up his contract option, but the club has not ruled out bringing him back next year.

“It’s been a thrill to be here. I’ve loved this city from day one and it’ll be missed, it’ll be hard to part ways and it will always be a part of me,” Kipnis told reporters last month. “It’s been an absolute joy to play here.”

His season ended early when he fractured the hamate bone his his right hand, the same bone Jose Ramirez broke earlier in the season.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.