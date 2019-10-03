× Date set for Jason Kipnis’ shoe toss

CLEVELAND– The tradition continues.

Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis will thank fans with his annual shoe toss at the players’ parking lot outside Progressive Field at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 10. In years past, he’s also given away bats and gloves, and signed autographs.

“Everyone’s invited, be mindful of the kids please!” Kipnis tweeted on Thursday.

This could be the end of an era for the 32-year-old, who was drafted by the Indians in 2009 and made his major league debut two years later. The Tribe declined to pick up his contract option, but the club has not ruled out bringing him back next year.

“It’s been a thrill to be here. I’ve loved this city from day one and it’ll be missed, it’ll be hard to part ways and it will always be a part of me,” Kipnis told reporters last month. “It’s been an absolute joy to play here.”

His season ended early when he fractured the hamate bone his his right hand, the same bone Jose Ramirez broke earlier in the season.

