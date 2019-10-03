He was the winner of the second season of Last Comic Standing. This weekend comedian John Heffron will be performing at Hilarities. www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Comedian John Heffron is in Cleveland this weekend
-
Show Info: October 3, 2019
-
Show Info: July 5, 2019
-
Jerry Seinfeld adds second show to stop at Playhouse Square
-
Comedian Kevin Hart injured in Southern California car crash
-
Show Info: September 12, 2019
-
-
John Carroll students delivering meals to homeless robbed at gunpoint in Ohio City
-
Communities rally together to support those impacted by weekend storm
-
Show Info: August 22, 2019
-
Video shows Newburgh Heights police chase that led to crash, foot pursuit
-
Show Info: July 19, 2019
-
-
Jerry Seinfeld heading to CLE, will perform signature stand-up routine
-
Show Info: August 1, 2019
-
Show Info: September 20, 2019