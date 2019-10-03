Cleveland Browns to open fitness center in the Flats

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns will become the latest NFL team to provide fans with a fitness center when Browns Fit opens next month.

The team themed, state-of-the-art facility is located on West 10th Street in the Flats. It features personal training, classes and a nutrition bar. Presale membership specials begin on Saturday.

“We are excited to launch Browns Fit,” said Mark Mastrov, industry expert and Browns partner. “No gym in the Cleveland market will offer the innovation and combination of high-end amenities and affordability found at Browns Fit, truly making it a gym like no other.”

The Bears, Cowboys and 49ers already operate fitness centers in their home cities.

