Best wings in Berea

Posted 11:52 am, October 3, 2019, by

In search of the ultimate chicken wings? Head to Boss Chick N’Beer in Berea to try their delicious version. https://www.bosschicknbeer.com/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.