Vermilion police looking for man who sexually assaulted woman inside her home

VERMILION, Ohio — Police in Vermilion are looking for a man who violently attacked a woman inside her home.

According to police, on Monday at 4:40 p.m., the police department was called to Cummings Road to look into an assault.

A woman told police she heard a knock at her back door; when she opened the door, a man entered and struck her, knocking her down. Police say the man sexually assaulted the woman and left the home without saying a word.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries she suffered in the attack.

Police released the following suspect description:

**A light skinned African American male

** 6’0 to 6’1 in height

** Brown eyes

** The whites of the eyes had a yellowish tint

** Dark colored work pants

** Dark colored shirt

** Average build, but described as having a developed upper body/biceps

** Facial covering like a runners mask/ski mask

** “Musty”/ Body odor smell combined with cat urine

Police say the case is under investigation. They ask anyone who saw something out of the ordinary in the Cummings Road or Roxboro Road areas to please call Det. Steve Davis at (440) 967-6116.

If anyone has a security camera system that would have recorded in the area, please contact police.