Spooky ways to celebrate Halloween in Northeast Ohio: Ghost tours and haunted history

CLEVELAND– Explore the paranormal or get a lesson in haunted history during one of these Northeast Ohio events this October.
Interested in traditional haunted houses? Check out our guide here
Haunted Cleveland Ghost Tours
Oct. 4, Oct. 11, Oct. 18, Oct. 25 and Oct. 30
$60
Stops include Riverside Cemetery, Grays Armory and the Erie Street Cemetery. At the final stop, hear about the 19 spirits that haunt the Variety Theatre.
Full Moon Ghost Tour
Oct. 13 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
$45
Guided by a paranormal professional, stop at historically haunted locations on this bus tour. Starts in Sheffield Village.
Kent Ghost Walk
Oct. 11 and Oct. 12
$12 to $15
A guided tour of historic and haunted places around downtown Kent.
Haunted Evening at the Armory
Oct. 19 from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
$50, 21 and over only
Hear ghost stories, watch a Victorian funeral and explore at Grays Armory Museum. Admission includes light appetizers and one drink ticket.
Cleveland Torso Murder Tour
Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$30
Retrace the footsteps of Elliot Ness, who investigated Cleveland most notorious serial killings.
Ghost Tours with Psychic Sonya
Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
$60
Join Psychic Sonya on a bus tour of some of her favorite locations, including the Connor Palace Theatre in Playhouse Square, a haunted rail car and an old pioneer cemetery.
Victorian House Ghost Walk
Oct. 26 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
$5
Hear the ghost stories about the Victorian Mansion in Millersburg.
Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Haunted Historical Walking Tour
Oct. 27 and Oct. 29
$8
Learn about the history and ghosts haunting some of Front Street’s oldest buildings during a 1-mile walking tour.