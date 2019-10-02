Spooky ways to celebrate Halloween in Northeast Ohio: Ghost tours and haunted history

CLEVELAND– Explore the paranormal or get a lesson in haunted history during one of these Northeast Ohio events this October.

Haunted Cleveland Ghost Tours

Oct. 4, Oct. 11, Oct. 18, Oct. 25 and Oct. 30

$60

Stops include Riverside Cemetery, Grays Armory and the Erie Street Cemetery. At the final stop, hear about the 19 spirits that haunt the Variety Theatre.

Full Moon Ghost Tour

Oct. 13 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

$45

Guided by a paranormal professional, stop at historically haunted locations on this bus tour. Starts in Sheffield Village.

Kent Ghost Walk

Oct. 11 and Oct. 12

$12 to $15

A guided tour of historic and haunted places around downtown Kent.

Haunted Evening at the Armory

Oct. 19 from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

$50, 21 and over only

Hear ghost stories, watch a Victorian funeral and explore at Grays Armory Museum. Admission includes light appetizers and one drink ticket.

Cleveland Torso Murder Tour

Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$30

Retrace the footsteps of Elliot Ness, who investigated Cleveland most notorious serial killings.

Ghost Tours with Psychic Sonya

Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

$60

Join Psychic Sonya on a bus tour of some of her favorite locations, including the Connor Palace Theatre in Playhouse Square, a haunted rail car and an old pioneer cemetery.

Victorian House Ghost Walk

Oct. 26 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

$5

Hear the ghost stories about the Victorian Mansion in Millersburg.

Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Haunted Historical Walking Tour

Oct. 27 and Oct. 29

$8

Learn about the history and ghosts haunting some of Front Street’s oldest buildings during a 1-mile walking tour.